The AP Top 25 Women’s Basketball Poll

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ women’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Dec. 13, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Stanford (26)
|4-0
|742
|1
|2. Louisville (1)
|5-0
|692
|2
|3. UConn (1)
|1-0
|676
|3
|4. NC State (2)
|6-0
|673
|4
|5. South Carolina
|4-1
|640
|5
|6. Arizona
|4-0
|607
|6
|7. Baylor
|3-1
|544
|7
|7. Oregon
|5-0
|544
|8
|9. Kentucky
|6-0
|507
|9
|10. Texas A&M
|6-0
|470
|10
|11. UCLA
|4-1
|445
|11
|12. Arkansas
|7-1
|409
|13
|13. Mississippi St.
|2-1
|406
|12
|14. Maryland
|3-1
|356
|14
|15. Indiana
|2-1
|323
|15
|16. Northwestern
|1-0
|290
|17
|17. Ohio St.
|4-0
|220
|18
|18. Syracuse
|4-0
|211
|20
|19. Michigan
|5-0
|205
|19
|20. Missouri St.
|3-1
|192
|21
|21. Oregon St.
|3-2
|117
|15
|22. Texas
|4-1
|115
|23
|23. South Florida
|3-1
|113
|–
|24. DePaul
|2-2
|78
|24
|25. Gonzaga
|3-2
|69
|25
Others receiving votes: Wake Forest 23, Iowa St. 15, Michigan St. 15, Virginia Tech 13, Georgia 12, North Carolina 5, West Virginia 5, South Dakota St. 4, Arizona St. 3, Utah 3, Villanova 2, Florida St. 2, Boston College 2, Rutgers 1, Iowa 1.
