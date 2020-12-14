The AP Top 25 Women’s Basketball Poll

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ women’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Dec.…

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ women’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Dec. 13, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking

Record Pts Prv 1. Stanford (26) 4-0 742 1 2. Louisville (1) 5-0 692 2 3. UConn (1) 1-0 676 3 4. NC State (2) 6-0 673 4 5. South Carolina 4-1 640 5 6. Arizona 4-0 607 6 7. Baylor 3-1 544 7 7. Oregon 5-0 544 8 9. Kentucky 6-0 507 9 10. Texas A&M 6-0 470 10 11. UCLA 4-1 445 11 12. Arkansas 7-1 409 13 13. Mississippi St. 2-1 406 12 14. Maryland 3-1 356 14 15. Indiana 2-1 323 15 16. Northwestern 1-0 290 17 17. Ohio St. 4-0 220 18 18. Syracuse 4-0 211 20 19. Michigan 5-0 205 19 20. Missouri St. 3-1 192 21 21. Oregon St. 3-2 117 15 22. Texas 4-1 115 23 23. South Florida 3-1 113 – 24. DePaul 2-2 78 24 25. Gonzaga 3-2 69 25

Others receiving votes: Wake Forest 23, Iowa St. 15, Michigan St. 15, Virginia Tech 13, Georgia 12, North Carolina 5, West Virginia 5, South Dakota St. 4, Arizona St. 3, Utah 3, Villanova 2, Florida St. 2, Boston College 2, Rutgers 1, Iowa 1.

