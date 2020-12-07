The AP Top 25 Women’s Basketball Poll

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ women’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Dec.…

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ women’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Dec. 6, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking

Record Pts Prv 1. Stanford (24) 3-0 740 2 2. Louisville (2) 4-0 689 5 3. UConn (2) 0-0 675 3 4. NC State (2) 4-0 670 8 5. South Carolina 4-1 647 1 6. Arizona 3-0 605 7 7. Baylor 2-1 552 4 8. Oregon 4-0 525 10 9. Kentucky 4-0 504 11 10. Texas A&M 4-0 463 12 11. UCLA 2-1 452 9 12. Mississippi St. 2-1 413 6 13. Arkansas 5-1 409 16 14. Maryland 3-1 342 14 15. Indiana 2-1 304 13 15. Oregon St. 3-0 304 17 17. Northwestern 0-0 271 15 18. Ohio St. 3-0 191 19 19. Michigan 3-0 170 24 20. Syracuse 3-0 169 22 21. Missouri St. 2-1 162 21 22. South Dakota St. 3-0 104 – 23. Texas 3-1 69 25 24. DePaul 1-2 63 20 25. Gonzaga 1-2 62 18

Others receiving votes: South Florida 59, Iowa St. 54, North Carolina 38, Arizona St. 12, Notre Dame 8, West Virginia 6, Wake Forest 5, Boston College 4, Ohio 4, Georgia 3, Virginia Tech 2.

