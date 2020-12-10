CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Md. restaurant group fights indoor dining bans | Moderna updates | Capitol Hill updates | Latest test results
Texas State squares off against Our Lady of the Lake

The Associated Press

December 10, 2020, 5:30 PM

Our Lady of the Lake vs. Texas State (3-2)

Strahan Coliseum, San Marcos, Texas; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Texas State Bobcats will be taking on the Saints of NAIA member Our Lady of the Lake. Texas State lost 74-53 to Texas in its most recent game.

LEADING THE CHARGE: Mason Harrell has averaged 14.4 points this year for Texas State. Shelby Adams has paired with Harrell with 9.4 points per game.MIGHTY MASON: Harrell has connected on 57.1 percent of the 14 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 5 of 8 over his last three games. He’s also made 90.9 percent of his foul shots this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Texas State went 5-4 overall when playing against out-of-conference opponents last season. The Bobcats offense scored 67.4 points per contest across those nine contests.

