Texas State pays visit to Denver

The Associated Press

December 17, 2020, 3:30 PM

Texas State (4-3) vs. Denver (1-4)

Magness Arena, Denver; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Texas State faces Denver in a non-conference matchup. Texas State won 51-46 over Texas A&M-Corpus Christi on Tuesday, while Denver fell to Northern Colorado on Wednesday, 83-75.

SENIOR STUDS: Texas State’s Mason Harrell, Isiah Small and Shelby Adams have collectively accounted for 43 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 56 percent of all Bobcats points over the last five games.MIGHTY MASON: Harrell has connected on 40 percent of the 25 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 7 of 19 over his last five games. He’s also made 85.7 percent of his foul shots this season.

COLD SPELL: Denver has lost its last three home games, scoring an average of 69.3 points while giving up 79.7.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Bobcats have recently gotten baskets via assists more often than the Pioneers. Denver has 28 assists on 70 field goals (40 percent) over its past three outings while Texas State has assists on 30 of 66 field goals (45.5 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Denver gets to the line more often than any other Summit League team. The Pioneers have averaged 20.4 free throws per game this season.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

