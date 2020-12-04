CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Upcoming Va. restrictions | Prince George's Co. new restrictions | Loudoun Co. Public Schools to go all-virtual | Latest test results
Texas Rio Grande Valley beats Our Lady of the Lake 91-68

The Associated Press

December 4, 2020, 10:04 PM

EDINBURG, Texas (AP) — Chris Freeman had a career-high 21 points as Texas Rio Grande Valley routed Our Lady of the Lake 91-68 on Friday night.

Sean Rhea had 17 points, seven rebounds and four blocks for Texas Rio Grande Valley (3-1). Marek Nelson added 12 points, Uche Dibiamaka had 10 points and six assists, and Malik Lawrence-Anderson had nine points and 17 rebounds.

Ruben Monzon had 18 points for the Saints. Darin Minniefield added 13 points and Jordan Embry had 11 points.

