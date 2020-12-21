CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Vaccinations off to slow start | Vaccine Ward Speed chief visits Md. hospital | Latest coronavirus test results in DC region
Home » College Basketball » Texas A&M tops Wofford…

Texas A&M tops Wofford behind Miller’s 16 points, 8 rebounds

The Associated Press

December 21, 2020, 3:26 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) — Emanuel Miller had 16 points and eight rebounds, freshman Hassan Diarra added 14 points and Texas A&M beat Wofford 70-52 on Monday.

Diarra beat the halftime buzzer with a 3-pointer from the wing to give Texas A&M a 29-28 lead, and the Aggies led the rest of the way. Wofford was within 55-46 but Texas A&M answered with a 12-0 run — with scoring from four different players — to seal it.

Miller, who has three double-doubles with at least 20 points this season, made 10 of 13 free throws. The Aggies went to the line 35 times compared to Wofford’s 4-of-19 shooting at the stripe

Jay Jay Chandler added 10 points for Texas A&M (5-1), which is scheduled to play LSU on Dec. 29. He was helped off the court with 13:37 left in the second half after hitting his head on the floor. Savion Flagg, averaging 10 points, 6.8 rebounds and a team-high 3.6 assists, did not play.

Texas A&M trailed 15-3 after Wofford made its first five 3-pointers. The Terriers were 8 of 16 from distance in the first half, and finished 12 of 34.

Freshman Max Klesmit scored 14 points, making four 3-pointers, for Wofford (3-3). B.J. Mack, averaging 8.4 points and 5.2 rebounds, did not play.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

VA restarts collection notices for benefits overpayments after COVID put them on hold

‘Uncertainty’ in budget process after OMB ends call for agency performance metrics

USPS, stretched to its limits in 2020, sees ‘light at the end of tunnel’ in new year

More Pentagon, White House staff picks announced for Biden administration

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up