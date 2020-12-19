CORONAVIRUS NEWS: New strain found in Colorado | Montgomery Co. officials caution against big New Year's events | Loudoun Co. begins vaccinating health care workers
Tennessee St. routs Crowley’s Ridge College 90-68

The Associated Press

December 19, 2020, 11:15 PM

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Marcus Fitzgerald Jr. had 17 points off the bench to carry Tennessee State to a 90-68 win over Crowley’s Ridge College on Saturday night.

Mark Freeman had 16 points for Tennessee State (1-3). Monty Johal added 12 points. Josh Linder had 10 points.

Bo Roberson had 15 points for the Pioneers. Kyle Moore added 11 points. K.J. Corder had 10 points and nine rebounds. Tyrell Ware had six points, 10 rebounds, and three blocks.

