Tennessee puts streak on line vs St. Joe’s

Saint Joseph’s (0-4) vs. Tennessee (4-0)

Thompson-Boling Arena, Knoxville, Tennessee; Monday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tennessee looks for its fifth straight victory of the season as it battles Saint Joseph’s. Saint Joseph’s is looking to break its current four-game losing streak. Tennessee is coming off a 103-49 home win against Tennessee Tech on Friday.

PLENTY OF EXPERIENCE: Senior leadership could play a big role in this game’s outcome. John Fulkerson, Josiah-Jordan James, Victor Bailey Jr. and Yves Pons have combined to account for 54 percent of Tennessee’s scoring this season. For Saint Joseph’s, Ryan Daly, Taylor Funk and Jordan Hall have scored 55 percent of the team’s points this season.DOMINANT DALY: Daly has connected on 18.2 percent of the 22 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 3 for 13 over his last three games. He’s also made 70 percent of his free throws this season.

STREAK SCORING: Tennessee has scored 75.8 points per game and allowed 47.5 over its four-game home winning streak.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Volunteers have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Hawks. Tennessee has 49 assists on 94 field goals (52.1 percent) over its previous three games while Saint Joseph’s has assists on 39 of 75 field goals (52 percent) during its past three games.

PACE OF PLAY: The upbeat Saint Joseph’s offense has averaged 77.4 possessions per game, the 17th-most in Division I. Tennessee has not been as uptempo as the Hawks and is averaging only 66.2 possessions per game (ranked 295th, nationally).

