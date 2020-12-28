Temple looks to end streak vs SMU

SMU (5-0, 1-0) vs. Temple (1-1, 0-1) Liacouras Center, Philadelphia; Wednesday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: SMU looks to extend…

SMU (5-0, 1-0) vs. Temple (1-1, 0-1)

Liacouras Center, Philadelphia; Wednesday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: SMU looks to extend Temple’s conference losing streak to seven games. Temple’s last AAC win came against the UConn Huskies 93-89 on Feb. 20. SMU beat East Carolina by 15 at home on Dec. 12.

SUPER SENIORS: SMU’s Kendric Davis, Ethan Chargois and Feron Hunt have collectively accounted for 54 percent of all Mustangs scoring this season.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Davis has either made or assisted on 50 percent of all SMU field goals over the last five games. The junior guard has accounted for 36 field goals and 38 assists in those games.

DID YOU KNOW: The SMU offense has scored 85.2 points per game, the 29th-highest figure in Division I. Temple has only averaged 61 points per game, which ranks 239th nationally.

