Teder hits 6 3s, Washington St women beat No. 21 Oregon St

The Associated Press

December 19, 2020, 5:26 PM

PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) — Johanna Teder scored 17 of her career-high 20 points in the second half and Washington State beat No. 21 Oregon State 61-55 on Saturday to snap a 13-game losing streak in the series.

Teder made four 3-pointers in the fourth quarter, the last giving Washington State a 58-55 lead with 1:13 left. The Cougars closed on an 8-0 run as Oregon State was scoreless in the final three minutes.

Freshman Charlisse Leger-Walker added 13 points and seven rebounds, and Bella Murekatete had 10 points, all in the first half, and six boards for Washington State (3-0, 2-0 Pac-12). Teder was 6 of 10 from 3-point range as the Cougars made 8 of 25.

WSU ended the first half on an 8-0 run to take a 10-pont lead after shooting 40.5% and forcing 15 turnovers.

Sasha Goforth and Aleah Goodman each scored 14 points for Oregon State (3-3, 1-3). Taylor Jones had 13 points and 10 rebounds. The Beavers hadn’t lost to Washington State since Feb. 15, 2013 in Corvallis.

It was the Cougars’ first win over a ranked opponent since the 2016-17 season. Washington State played a school-record 15 games against ranked teams last season, with its last win coming on Jan. 6, 2017 against UCLA behind 33 points from freshman Chanelle Molina.

