CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Montgomery Co. plans for more restrictions, Md. leaders urge vigilance | Latest test results
Home » College Basketball » TCU holds off Northwestern…

TCU holds off Northwestern State 74-68

The Associated Press

December 3, 2020, 10:27 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — RJ Nembhard had 23 points, Kevin Samuel added 12 points and 15 rebounds, and TCU held off Northwestern State for a 74-68 win on Thursday night.

PJ Fuller scored 13 points on 5-of-7 shooting and Jaedon LeDee scored 11 for the Horned Frogs (4-0). Nembhard was 9 of 17 from the field.

TCU pulled away with a 15-3 run to take its largest lead at 70-56 on Mike Miles’ 3-pointer with 3:57 left in the game.

Trenton Massner scored 21 points on 8-of-14 shooting for the Demons (0-4), and Kendal Coleman added 15 points.

Northwestern State trailed by 12 points in the first half, closed the deficit to six by halftime and opened the second half with a 9-2 run to briefly take the lead at 43-42. Nembhard’s jumper ended the run and TCU never trailed again, but the Demons were back within 55-53 near the midpoint of the second half.

TCU hosts Oklahoma on Sunday to begin the Big 12 season for both teams.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

'We have a way to go and a lot to do,' FEMA administrator says of culture improvement efforts

DoD prepared with pilot to vaccinate about 44k people as soon as shot is ready

Army fires, disciplines 14 leaders for failed command climate at Fort Hood

COVID-19 reshaped how federal employees work — but will it last?

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up