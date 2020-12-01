CORONAVIRUS NEWS: CDC advises 'universal face mask use' | How DC, Md., Va. will handle initial vaccine doses | Md. and quarantine-breakers | Latest test results
Tahvanainen scores 12 to lift Bradley past Judson 105-32

The Associated Press

December 1, 2020, 11:05 PM

PEORIA, Ill. (AP) — Ville Tahvanainen, Ja’Shon Henry, Elijah Childs and Terry Nolan Jr. each scored 12 points to carry Bradley to a 105-32 win over Judson on Tuesday night.

Ari Boya added nine points with 10 rebounds for Bradley (3-1).

Chris Oseitutu had six points for the Eagles.

