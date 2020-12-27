CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Grammys moved to March amid surge | Md., Va. still see lag in vaccinations | Latest coronavirus test results in DC, Maryland and Virginia
Syracuse women’s hoops on pause for positive COVID-19 test

The Associated Press

December 27, 2020, 4:20 PM

Syracuse University has paused all women’s basketball-related activities Sunday and contact tracing is underway after a positive COVID-19 test was confirmed within the program.

The 22nd-ranked Orange women have also canceled a game against Morgan State scheduled for Monday night. The team is adhering to all public health guidelines. Syracuse’s next scheduled game is Thursday at home against North Carolina.

Syracuse men also has been on pause since Monday. The Orange men halted team activities after a home game a week ago against Buffalo. One of the Bulls tested positive after the game.

The Orange women weren’t the only ones to go on pause. Mississippi also has coronavirus issues within the Rebels’ women’s basketball program.

Their game against No. 5 South Carolina on Thursday night has been postponed. The fifth-ranked Gamecocks last played Dec. 17 against Temple. They’re next game is scheduled for Jan. 4 at Alabama. South Carolina said in a release that game could not be played due to a combination of positive COVID-19 tests, contact tracing and quarantining individuals according to SEC protocols. There has been no makeup date announced for the contest.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

