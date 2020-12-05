CORONAVIRUS NEWS: CDC advises 'universal face mask use' | How DC, Md., Va. will handle initial vaccine doses | Md. and quarantine-breakers | Latest test results
Home » College Basketball » Syracuse sizzles with 15…

Syracuse sizzles with 15 3-pointers, tops Rider 87-52

The Associated Press

December 5, 2020, 9:35 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — Alan Griffin and Joseph Girard III combined for 44 points, Syracuse rained 15 3-point shots and the Orange beat Rider 87-52 Saturday night in an empty Carrier Dome.

Griffin scored 23, one off his career high from last season, making four of six from distance, while Girard added 21 points with a career-best six 3-pointers. The Orange (3-0) tied a single-game record with 15 treys and had 12 by halftime.

Griffin scored 3-pointers on his first three shots as Syracuse opened on a 15-4 run. The Orange sizzled in the first three-plus minutes, hitting 5-for-6 from the floor and knocking down all four attempts from deep.

Rider, making its season debut in the empty 34,000-seat Carrier Dome, was led by 20 points from Dwight Murray Jr. The Broncos shot 29% from the floor (17-for-58) and were 7 of 27 from distance.

Syracuse made 24 assists on 28 field goals, led by Kadary Richmond’s six. Girard and Griffin added five assists each.

The Orange travel to 3-0 and No. 24 Rutgers on Tuesday for the Big 10-ACC Challenge.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Senators worried new VA accountability office appointment poses conflict of interest

Congress will let federal employees carry over more annual leave into 2021

Pentagon installs 2 Trump allies on defense advisory board

DoD says it's ready to distribute COVID-19 vaccine in next three weeks

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up