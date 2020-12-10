Syracuse, BC start conference play

Syracuse (3-1, 0-0) vs. Boston College (1-4, 0-0) Silvio O. Conte Forum, Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Syracuse (3-1, 0-0) vs. Boston College (1-4, 0-0)

Silvio O. Conte Forum, Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Syracuse and Boston College meet in the first conference game of the season for both teams. In conference play last season, Syracuse finished with 10 wins and 10 losses, while Boston College won seven games and lost 13.

TEAM LEADERS: Wynston Tabbs has averaged 17.2 points and 4.4 rebounds to lead the way for the Eagles. CJ Felder has complemented Tabbs and is maintaining an average of 10.8 points and 4.8 rebounds per game. The Orange have been led by Quincy Guerrier, who is averaging 16.8 points and 9.3 rebounds.GIFTED GUERRIER: Guerrier has connected on 50 percent of the 10 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 5 of 8 over his last three games. He’s also converted 62.5 percent of his free throws this season.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Orange have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Eagles. Boston College has 40 assists on 84 field goals (47.6 percent) across its previous three outings while Syracuse has assists on 55 of 79 field goals (69.6 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Boston College is rated second in the ACC with an average of 75.3 possessions per game.

