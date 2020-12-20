CORONAVIRUS NEWS: New strain found in Colorado | Montgomery Co. officials caution against big New Year's events | Loudoun Co. begins vaccinating health care workers
Home » College Basketball » Stony Brook tops Binghamton…

Stony Brook tops Binghamton 80-70 in OT

The Associated Press

December 20, 2020, 5:10 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

VESTAL, N.Y. (AP) — Tykei Greene and Frankie Policelli scored 16 points apiece as Stony Brook beat Binghamton 80-70 in overtime on Sunday. Juan Felix Rodriguez and Omar Habwe each added 14 points for the Seawolves. Mouhamadou Gueye chipped in 10.

George Tinsley had 16 points and eight rebounds for the Bearcats (0-5, 0-2 America East Conference). Dan Petcash added 14 points. Brenton Mills had 14 points.

The Seawolves improve to 2-0 against the Bearcats on the season. Stony Brook (4-4, 2-0) defeated Binghamton 73-59 last Saturday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Here are some of the top IT, acquisition priorities for the incoming Biden administration

DARPA’s contribution to JADC2: ‘Mosaic’ warfare

House votes to override Trump's veto of defense bill

Telework dominated 2020 and here are the reasons why it was successful

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up