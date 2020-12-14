Stony Brook goes up against Point Park

Point Park vs. Stony Brook (1-4) Island Federal Credit Union Arena, Stony Brook, New York; Tuesday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Point Park vs. Stony Brook (1-4)

Island Federal Credit Union Arena, Stony Brook, New York; Tuesday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Stony Brook Seawolves are set to battle the Pioneers of NAIA member Point Park. Stony Brook lost 81-72 to Bryant in its most recent game.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Frankie Policelli has averaged 12.8 points and six rebounds to lead the charge for the Seawolves. Juan Felix Rodriguez is also a big contributor, with 12 points and 4.2 rebounds per game.MIGHTY MCHENRY: Garret Mchenry has connected on 11.8 percent of the 17 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 2 of 17 over the last three games. He’s also made 50 percent of his free throws this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Stony Brook went 8-6 overall when facing out-of-conference foes last season. The Seawolves offense scored 68.7 points per matchup across those 14 contests.

