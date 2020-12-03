CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC update includes stimulus check, delayed HS sports | Md. couple on surviving 2020 | Latest test results
Stevenson lifts Southern Miss past William Carey 80-53

The Associated Press

December 3, 2020, 1:22 AM

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (AP) — Tyler Stevenson tied his career high with 27 points as Southern Miss romped past William Carey 80-53 on Wednesday night.

Stevenson shot 11 for 13 from the field. Artur Konontsuk had 13 points for Southern Miss (1-1). Tae Hardy and Tyler Morman added 10 points apiece.

Sayveon Bumpers had 21 points for the Crusaders. Maxwell Starwood had 10 points.

