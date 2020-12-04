CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Upcoming Va. restrictions | Prince George's Co. new restrictions | Loudoun Co. Public Schools to go all-virtual | Latest test results
Stetson takes on Florida

The Associated Press

December 4, 2020, 4:01 PM

Stetson (0-1) vs. Florida (2-0)

Stephen C. O’Connell Center, Gainesville, Florida; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Florida goes up against Stetson in an early season matchup.

TEAM LEADERS: .POTENT PERRY: Rob Perry has connected on 33.3 percent of the six 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also converted 66.7 percent of his foul shots this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Florida limited its 13 non-conference opponents to an average of just 63.3 points per game last season. The Gators offense put up 70.1 points per contest on their way to an 8-5 record against competition outside the Southeastern Conference. Stetson went 4-9 against non-conference schools in 2019-20.

