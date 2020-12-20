CORONAVIRUS NEWS: FDA approves Moderna vaccine | Md. restaurant group fights indoor dining bans | Capitol Hill updates | Latest test results
Home » College Basketball » Stetson goes up against…

Stetson goes up against Webber International

The Associated Press

December 20, 2020, 6:30 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Webber International vs. Stetson (2-4)

Edmunds Center, DeLand, Florida; Monday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Stetson Hatters will be taking on the Warriors of NAIA member Webber International. Stetson is coming off a 95-51 win at home against Carver College in its most recent game.

FEARLESS FRESHMEN: Stetson’s Rob Perry, Chase Johnston and Josh Smith have collectively accounted for 51 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 49 percent of all Hatters points over the last five games.POTENT PERRY: Perry has connected on 27.3 percent of the 33 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 6 of 17 over the last three games. He’s also converted 72.2 percent of his foul shots this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Stetson went 4-9 overall when facing out-of-conference foes last season. The Hatters offense scored 63.8 points per contest across those 13 contests.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

Inauguration Day is still a holiday for most teleworking feds in the D.C. region

As GSA administrator, Murphy followed a simple mantra for all decisions: ‘Do what’s right.’

Judge sides with Navy in latest challenge to $7.7 billion NGEN contract

Lawmakers ask for GAO's help to identify 'burrowing' over last 4 years

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up