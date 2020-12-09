CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC doctor among first to get vaccinated | Va. to send DC extra vaccine doses | Latest test results
Home » College Basketball » Stetson goes for first…

Stetson goes for first win vs Florida College

The Associated Press

December 9, 2020, 8:45 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Florida College vs. Stetson (0-4)

Edmunds Center, DeLand, Florida; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Stetson Hatters are set to battle the Falcons of Florida College. Stetson lost 73-62 to South Florida in its most recent game.

SQUAD LEADERSHIP: Chase Johnston has averaged 13.3 points to lead the charge for the Hatters. Complementing Johnston is Rob Perry, who is averaging 13.8 points per game.JUMPING FOR JALON: Jalon Perry has connected on 33.3 percent of the three 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also made 75 percent of his free throws this season.

A YEAR AGO: Stetson earned a 12-point win over Florida College when these two teams faced off last season.

DID YOU KNOW: Stetson went 4-9 overall when playing against out-of-conference competition last year. The Hatters offense put up 63.8 points per matchup across those 13 games.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

At nearly a year old the Space Force joins the Intelligence Community

Pandemic board gets first permanent chair after Trump’s watchdog shakeup

Vendors, consultants describe an increase in ‘bullying’ tactics by GSA to get lower schedule prices

New enterprise CISO to oversee all State Department cyber efforts

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up