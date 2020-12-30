CORONAVIRUS NEWS: US reaches grim milestone | Biden to speed release of vaccines | Pfizer says vaccine works against variant | Latest test results
Home » College Basketball » Staton-McCray, Parks lead Samford…

Staton-McCray, Parks lead Samford past VMI 84-71

The Associated Press

December 30, 2020, 11:18 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

HOMEWOOD, Ala. (AP) — A.J. Staton-McCray registered 15 points and six rebounds as Samford got past VMI 84-71 on Wednesday night in the Southern Conference opener for both teams.

Preston Parks added 15 points for for Samford (5-3, 1-0 Southern Conference). Myron Gordon chipped in 14 points. Richardson Maitre had 12 points and six rebounds.

Greg Parham had 18 points and seven rebounds for the Keydets (5-5, 0-1). Kamdyn Curfman added 17 points. Trey Bonham had 15 points. Jake Stephens had a career-high five blocks plus five points and four assists.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

DOJ investigators have mixed reviews of agency's COVID-19 response, IG says

Federal employees offer mixed projections on telework prospects post-pandemic

Repaying your 2020 deferred taxes: What you need to know

With 12 days until Inauguration Day, OPM announces temporary SES hiring freeze

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up