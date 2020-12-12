CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Pfizer vaccine gets emergency authorization | Upcoming measures for Md. counties, Va. | Md. official says more stimulus needed | Latest test results
Starks leads CS Northridge over Pepperdine 89-84

The Associated Press

December 12, 2020, 11:26 PM

MALIBU, Calif. (AP) — TJ Starks had a career-high 24 points as Cal State Northridge edged past Pepperdine 89-84 on Saturday night.

Lance Coleman II had 18 points for Cal State Northridge (3-1). Darius Brown II added 14 points. Alex Merkviladze had 13 points and seven rebounds.

Colbey Ross had 29 points and nine assists for the Waves (3-3). Kessler Edwards added 21 points and nine rebounds. Jan Zidek had 15 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

