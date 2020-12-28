CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Md. offers tax relief to some businesses | Montgomery Co. update | Latest coronavirus test results in DC, Maryland and Virginia
Starks carries CS Northridge over New Mexico State 66-63

The Associated Press

December 28, 2020, 8:16 PM

NORTHRIDGE, Calif. (AP) — TJ Starks had 18 points and six rebounds as Cal State Northridge narrowly beat New Mexico State 66-63 on Monday.

CSUN trailed 63-58 with 1:57 remaining until Vante Hendrix scored the next four points and Starks hit a go-ahead 3-pointer with 20 seconds left.

Darius Brown II added 12 points and nine rebounds for CSUN (4-3). Alex Merkviladze chipped in 11 points and seven rebounds and Hendrix had 11 points and six rebounds.

Johnny McCants had 19 points and eight rebounds for the Aggies (2-1). Evan Gilyard II added 13 points. Donnie Tillman had 10 points and 17 rebounds.

