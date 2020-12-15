HOLIDAY NEWS: Track Santa | Christmas displays in Northern Va. | How to fight gift card scams | Local holiday happenings | Grocery stores: What's opened? Closed?
Stanford wins at CSU Northridge behind da Silva’s 32 points

The Associated Press

December 15, 2020, 7:27 PM

NORTHRIDGE, Calif. (AP) — Oscar da Silva scored a career-high 32 points and grabbed nine rebounds to help Stanford beat Cal State Northridge 82-71 on Tuesday.

Da Silva was 9 of 11 from the field, and 14 of 14 at the stripe to top his previous best of 27 points against Oregon in February. It was Stanford’s first 30-point scorer since KZ Okpala did so against California on Feb. 3, 2019.

Da Silva, averaging 17.3 points per game, scored 17 of Stanford’s 36 first-half points.

Freshman Ziaire Williams scored all 12 of his points in the second half for Stanford (3-2). Noah Taitz also scored 12 points and Spencer Jones 10. Stanford is scheduled to open Pac-12 play against Arizona in Santa Cruz on Saturday.

Lance Coleman II made six 3-pointers and scored 20 points for CSUN (3-2), which is 0-6 against Stanford. TJ Starks had 19 points, five rebounds, four assists and five steals. The Matadors are scheduled to play California on Saturday.

Stanford was the second Pac-12 opponent CSUN has hosted, joining California in 1995. Stanford has temporarily relocated out of Santa Clara County until December 21 due to COVID-19 restrictions on sporting events and practices.

