Stanford wins 4th straight, beats CSU Bakersfield 63-50

The Associated Press

December 21, 2020, 11:41 PM

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (AP) — Ziaire Williams scored 17 points, Bryce Wills had 14 and Stanford beat Cal State Bakersfield 63-50 on Monday night.

Stanford (5-2), which beat Arizona 78-75 on Saturday to snap a 20-game losing streak against the Wildcats, shot just 35% (9 of 26) in the first half but 61% (11 of 18) in the second for its fourth straight win.

Williams shot 4 of 12 from the floor and made 9 of 10 free throws. Wills was 5-of-7 shooting. The duo had team highs with seven rebounds and three assists apiece.

Oscar da Silva, who scored 21 points in the Cardinal’s win against Arizona, had 10 points against the Roadrunners and snapped his three-game stretch of scoring 20-plus points.

Justin Edler-Davis scored 13 points for Cal State Bakersfield (3-3). Taze Moore had 11 points and De’Monte Buckingham 10.

The Cardinal took the lead for good midway through the first half. CSUB pulled within seven points in the second before Stanford used a 13-5 run to build its largest lead, 57-42 with 5:44 remaining. Wills scored the last six points that included a dunk during the stretch.

The Stanford home game was played at Permanente Arena due to COVID-19 restrictions in Palo Alto, California. The Cardinal’s next scheduled game is Dec. 31 at Oregon State to resume Pac-12 play.

