Stampley’s 16 & 17 carries Troy over Carver College 88-35

The Associated Press

December 28, 2020, 9:27 PM

TROY, Ala. (AP) — Nick Stampley tallied 16 points and a career-high 17 rebounds to lift Troy to an 88-35 win over Carver College on Monday night.

Zay Williams added 15 points for Troy (5-4), Kam Woods 13 points and Rory Pantophlet had eight rebounds.

Bryson Scott had 10 points for the Cougars and Antwon Ferrell added seven rebounds.

