Staine carries Dixie State over North Dakota 74-73

The Associated Press

December 3, 2020, 1:26 AM

ST. GEORGE, Utah (AP) — Frank Staine had 19 points and Jacob Nicolds posted 17 points and eight rebounds as Dixie State edged past North Dakota 74-73 on Wednesday night.

Mitchell Sueker had 19 points and eight rebounds for the Fighting Hawks (0-2). Filip Rebraca added 15 points. Seybian Sims had 11 points.

