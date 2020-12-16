St. Pete’s looks to extend streak vs Monmouth

St. Peter’s (4-2, 2-0) vs. Monmouth (0-1, 0-0) OceanFirst Bank Center, West Long Branch, New Jersey; Friday, 5 p.m. EST…

St. Peter’s (4-2, 2-0) vs. Monmouth (0-1, 0-0)

OceanFirst Bank Center, West Long Branch, New Jersey; Friday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: St. Peter’s looks for its sixth straight conference win against Monmouth. St. Peter’s’ last MAAC loss came against the Niagara Purple Eagles 63-54 on Feb. 27. Monmouth lost 96-88 to Hofstra on Tuesday.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: .DOMINANT DRAME: Fousseyni Drame has connected on 46.2 percent of the 13 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 5 of 11 over his last five games. He’s also made 75 percent of his foul shots this season.

LAST SEASON: These MAAC foes faced each other twice during the 2019-20 campaign, with St. Peter’s sweeping the season series.

DID YOU KNOW: St. Peter’s went 14-6 against conference foes last season. In those 20 games, the Peacocks gave up 62.5 points per game while scoring just 67.6 per contest. Monmouth went 12-8 overall in MAAC play, scoring 74.4 points and giving up 70.6 per game in the process.

