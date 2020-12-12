CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Concern over halal status of COVID-19 vaccine | Md. restaurant group fights indoor dining bans | Capitol Hill updates | Latest test results
Home » College Basketball » St. Pete's looks for…

St. Pete’s looks for home win vs Niagara

The Associated Press

December 12, 2020, 6:30 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Niagara (0-2, 0-1) vs. St. Peter’s (3-2, 1-0)

Yanitelli Center, Jersey City, New Jersey; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: St. Peter’s looks for its fifth straight win over Niagara at Yanitelli Center. The last victory for the Purple Eagles at St. Peter’s was a 57-55 win on Jan. 21, 2017.

SUPER SENIORS: Niagara has relied heavily on its seniors. Kobi Nwandu, Greg Kuakumensah, Justin Roberts and Nicholas Kratholm have combined to account for 63 percent of all Purple Eagles points this season.NWANDU IS A FORCE: Nwandu has connected on 20 percent of the five 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also converted 33.3 percent of his foul shots this season.

STREAK SCORING: St. Peter’s has won its last three home games, scoring an average of 71.3 points while giving up 57.7.

DID YOU KNOW: St. Peter’s has made 8.4 3-pointers per game as a team this year, which is second-best among MAAC teams.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

Inauguration Day is still a holiday for most teleworking feds in the D.C. region

Congress averts shutdown; fight continues over pandemic aid

Lawmakers ask for GAO's help to identify 'burrowing' over last 4 years

As GSA administrator, Murphy followed a simple mantra for all decisions: ‘Do what’s right.’

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up