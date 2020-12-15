HOLIDAY NEWS: Track Santa | Christmas displays in Northern Va. | How to fight gift card scams | Local holiday happenings | Grocery stores: What's opened? Closed?
Home » College Basketball » St Francis (NY) tops…

St Francis (NY) tops Central Connecticut 91-86

The Associated Press

December 15, 2020, 7:57 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (AP) — Travis Atson had a career-high 21 points as St. Francis (N.Y.) narrowly beat Central Connecticut 91-86 on Tuesday.

Chauncey Hawkins had 18 points, seven rebounds and seven assists for St. Francis (2-1, 2-1 Northeast Conference). Rob Higgins added 18 points and five steals, and David Muenkat had 12 points.

Tre Mitchell had 17 points for the Blue Devils (1-5, 1-2). Greg Outlaw added 16 points and Karrington Wallace had 10 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

House lawmakers sending clear message with FITARA 11 scorecard

Trump vetoes defense bill, setting up possible override vote

From JEDI to CIA to TIC: The stories that made 2020

2021 spending bill: Cyber, federal buildings are winners, IT modernization is a loser

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up