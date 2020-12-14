HOLIDAY NEWS: Christmas displays in Northern Va. | DC-area grocery store hours | Local holiday happenings | DC-area Christmas weather
St. Francis, CCSU meet in conference play

The Associated Press

December 14, 2020, 11:15 PM

St. Francis (NY) (1-1, 1-1) vs. Central Connecticut (1-4, 1-1)

William H. Detrick Gymnasium, New Britain, Connecticut; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: NEC foes meet as St. Francis (NY) squares off against Central Connecticut. St. Francis (NY) won 93-91 at home against Bryant in its last outing. Central Connecticut lost 79-71 on the road to Fairleigh Dickinson in its most recent game.

SUPER SENIORS: St. Francis (NY)’s Travis Atson, Unique McLean and Chauncey Hawkins have combined to account for 49 percent of all Terriers scoring this season.ACCURATE ATSON: Atson has connected on 25 percent of the eight 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also converted 71.4 percent of his free throws this season.

DID YOU KNOW: The St. Francis (NY) offense has scored 87.5 points per game this season, ranking the Terriers 23rd among Division I teams. The Central Connecticut defense has allowed 85.4 points per game to opponents (ranked 203rd overall).

