Southland play starts for SLU, Lamar

Southeastern Louisiana (2-6, 0-0) vs. Lamar (1-7, 0-0) Montagne Center, Beaumont, Texas; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Southeastern Louisiana…

Southeastern Louisiana (2-6, 0-0) vs. Lamar (1-7, 0-0)

Montagne Center, Beaumont, Texas; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southeastern Louisiana and Lamar meet in the first Southland game of the season for both teams. In conference play last season, Southeastern Louisiana finished with five wins and 15 losses, while Lamar won 10 games and lost 10.

SUPER SENIORS: Southeastern Louisiana’s Keon Clergeot, Gus Okafor and Pape Diop have collectively accounted for 41 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 47 percent of all Lions points over the last five games.CLUTCH CLERGEOT: Clergeot has connected on 33.3 percent of the 27 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 6 for 12 over his last three games. He’s also converted 72.7 percent of his free throws this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Southeastern Louisiana is 0-6 when scoring fewer than 69 points and 2-0 when scoring at least 69.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Lions have recently gotten buckets via assists more often than the Cards. Lamar has an assist on 27 of 63 field goals (42.9 percent) over its past three outings while Southeastern Louisiana has assists on 40 of 69 field goals (58 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Southeastern Louisiana has attempted more free throws per game than any other Southland team. The Lions have averaged 24.6 free throws per game.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.