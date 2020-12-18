CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Trump signs COVID relief measure | Fairfax Co. health officials get vaccinated | Virus deaths at Va. prisons
Southern Utah takes on Bethesda

The Associated Press

December 18, 2020, 3:30 PM

Bethesda vs. Southern Utah (5-1)

America First Event Center, Cedar City, Utah; Friday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Southern Utah Thunderbirds are set to battle the Flames of Bethesda. Southern Utah is coming off an 85-78 win at home over Dixie State in its most recent game.

STEPPING UP: John Knight III has averaged 13.7 points, 5.2 rebounds and 5.7 assists for the Thunderbirds, while Tevian Jones has recorded 18.5 points per game.MIGHTY MURRY: Chris Murry has connected on 33.3 percent of the 21 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 4 of 14 over the last five games. He’s also made 73.7 percent of his foul shots this season.

A YEAR AGO: Southern Utah put up 110 and came away with a 44-point win over Bethesda when these two teams faced off during the 2019-20 season.

DID YOU KNOW: Southern Utah went 5-4 overall when playing out-of-conference foes last season. The Thunderbirds offense put up 67.9 points per contest across those nine games.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

