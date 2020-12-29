Southern Utah looks to extend streak vs Montana State

Southern Utah (7-1, 2-0) vs. Montana State (2-3, 0-0) Max Worthington Arena, Bozeman, Montana; Thursday, 4:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Southern Utah (7-1, 2-0) vs. Montana State (2-3, 0-0)

Max Worthington Arena, Bozeman, Montana; Thursday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southern Utah looks for its fifth straight conference win against Montana State. Southern Utah’s last Big Sky loss came against the Montana State Bobcats 73-65 on March 5. Montana State lost 62-59 on the road to Portland on Dec. 22.

SUPER SENIORS: Montana State’s Xavier Bishop, Amin Adamu and Abdul Mohamed have combined to account for 39 percent of all Bobcats points this season.TERRIFIC TEVIAN: Tevian Jones has connected on 33.3 percent of the 60 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 13 of 46 over his last five games. He’s also made 76.7 percent of his free throws this season.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Bobcats have recently created baskets via assists more often than the Thunderbirds. Montana State has 42 assists on 72 field goals (58.3 percent) across its previous three outings while Southern Utah has assists on 51 of 100 field goals (51 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Montana State has made 8.4 3-pointers per game as a team this year, which is second-best among Big Sky teams.

