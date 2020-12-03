CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Md.'s vaccine plan | US virus deaths hit grim record | Pfizer vaccine inches forward | Latest test results
Home » College Basketball » Southern Miss takes on…

Southern Miss takes on S. Illinois

The Associated Press

December 3, 2020, 5:30 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Southern Miss (1-1) vs. Southern Illinois (1-0)

Banterra Center, Carbondale, Illinois; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southern Miss and Southern Illinois both look to put winning streaks together .

SAVVY SENIORS: Southern Miss’ Tyler Stevenson, LaDavius Draine and Tyler Morman have collectively scored 42 percent of all Golden Eagles points this season.MIGHTY MARCUS: Marcus Domask has connected on 33.3 percent of the three 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also made 91.7 percent of his free throws this season.

PREVIOUSLY: Southern Miss got a 3-point win over Southern Illinois when these two teams met last year.

DID YOU KNOW: Southern Miss went 1-9 against non-conference programs last season. In those 10 games, the Golden Eagles gave up 74.5 points per game while scoring 63.2 per contest. Southern Illinois went 5-7 in non-conference play, averaging 63.3 points and giving up 61.8 per game in the process.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

Survey: The changing views of federal telework

Air Force’s next hack of the federal procurement system: One-year funding

Congress will take up 1-week stopgap to keep government running through Dec. 18

Congress will let federal employees carry over more annual leave into 2021

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up