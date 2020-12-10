CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Md. restaurant group fights indoor dining bans | Moderna updates | Capitol Hill updates | Latest test results
South Dakota State edges North Dakota State 77-75

The Associated Press

December 10, 2020, 11:22 PM

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Noah Freidel scored 17 points, Alex Arians added 16 and South Dakota State edged North Dakota State 77-75 on Thursday night in a Summit League opener.

Sam Griesel scored a career-high 20 points for North Dakota State (0-5, 0-1). He made a layup with 11 seconds remaining to pull the Bison within one.

Baylor Scheierman added 14 points for South Dakota State (4-2, 1-0). Luke Appel had 11 points.

Maleeck Harden-Hayes added 18 points for the Bison. Rocky Kreuser had 17 points.

