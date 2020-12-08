CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC doctor among first to get vaccinated | Va. to send DC extra vaccine doses | Latest test results
Smith lifts Belmont past Tennessee State 79-64

The Associated Press

December 8, 2020, 10:25 PM

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Luke Smith scored 23 points and Nick Muszynski added 22 points as Belmont defeated Tennessee State 79-64 on Tuesday night.

Smith shot 7 for 10 from behind the arc and Muszynski had 11 rebounds.

Both teams were playing their first Ohio Valley Conference game of the season.

Grayson Murphy had 10 points and nine rebounds for Belmont (4-1). JaCobi Wood added 10 points.

Mark Freeman scored a career-high 26 points for the Tigers (0-1).

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

