Smith leads Chattanooga past Bellarmine 77-68

The Associated Press

December 9, 2020, 9:24 PM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Malachi Smith had 18 points and 11 rebounds as Chattanooga beat Bellarmine 77-68 on Wednesday night.

Jamaal Walker and A.J. Caldwell added 15 points each for Chattanooga (5-0). David Jean-Baptiste had 14 points and Caldwell had eight rebounds.

Pedro Bradshaw had 22 points and six rebounds for the Knights (1-2). Dylan Penn added 19 points and six assists, and Alec Pfriem had seven rebounds.

