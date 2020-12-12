HOLIDAY NEWS: Limit celebrations to immediate family | Krampus in DC | Why gifts are arriving late | Christmas displays in Va.
Home » College Basketball » Smith, Hollander lift Belmont…

Smith, Hollander lift Belmont past Lipscomb 81-71

The Associated Press

December 12, 2020, 10:58 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Luke Smith had 19 points to lead five Belmont players in double figures as the Bruins beat Lipscomb 81-71 on Saturday night.

Caleb Hollander added 15 points for the Bruins (5-1). Nick Muszynski chipped in 14, JaCobi Wood scored 11 and Ben Sheppard had 10. Hollander also had seven rebounds, while Wood posted eight assists.

Ahsan Asadullah had 29 points, 11 rebounds and three assists for the Bisons (2-5). KJ Johnson added 16 points. Romeao Ferguson had 10 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

As GSA administrator, Murphy followed a simple mantra for all decisions: ‘Do what’s right.’

VA healthcare workers feeling pandemic burnout 9 months in

Congress seals agreement on $900 billion COVID relief bill

Lawmakers ask for GAO's help to identify 'burrowing' over last 4 years

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up