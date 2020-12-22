CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Tips to help teens weather the pandemic | COVID-19 outbreaks at Northern Va. long-term care facilities | Latest coronavirus test results
Smith carries Chattanooga past Tennessee State 66-63

The Associated Press

December 22, 2020, 5:42 PM

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Malachi Smith had a career-high 29 points plus 13 rebounds as Chattanooga won its ninth straight game, edging past Tennessee State 66-63 on Tuesday.

Smith made two free throws with 8.8 seconds left and Mark Freeman missed a 3-pointer at the other end.

Stefan Kenic had 16 points for Chattanooga (9-0). Trey Doomes added six rebounds. Smith hit 10 of 11 foul shots.

Freeman had 20 points and six assists for the Tigers (1-4). Josh Linder added 13 points and Shakem Johnson had 11 points.

