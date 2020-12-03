CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Montgomery Co. plans for more restrictions, Md. leaders urge vigilance | Latest test results
Home » College Basketball » Slocum scores 18, No.…

Slocum scores 18, No. 16 Arkansas women top UL Monroe 103-50

The Associated Press

December 3, 2020, 9:15 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Destiny Slocum led six Arkansas players in double figures with 18 points and the No. 16 Razorbacks beat Louisiana-Monroe 103-50 on Thursday night.

Arkansas (4-1), coming off a 115-96 loss to then-No. 12 Maryland on Sunday, went on a 20-0 run in the first quarter — with 10 points from Slocum. Chelsea Dungee added seven points during the spurt.

Three of Arkansas’ five baskets to start the second half were from 3-point range, and the Razorbacks opened the fourth quarter on a 16-0 run for a 52-point lead.

Erynn Barnum added a career-high 17 points with eight rebounds, Dungee finished with 15 points and Marquesha Davis had 14 points for Arkansas.

Whitney Goins was the lone player for ULM (0-1) to reach double-figure scoring with 11 points. The Warhawks were 17-of-59 shooting (28.8%) and turned it over 18 times.

___

For more women’s basketball stories: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

'We have a way to go and a lot to do,' FEMA administrator says of culture improvement efforts

DoD prepared with pilot to vaccinate about 44k people as soon as shot is ready

Army fires, disciplines 14 leaders for failed command climate at Fort Hood

COVID-19 reshaped how federal employees work — but will it last?

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up