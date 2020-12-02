CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC update includes stimulus check, delayed HS sports | Md. couple on surviving 2020 | Latest test results
Slawson lifts Furman past Southern Wesleyan 89-49

The Associated Press

December 2, 2020, 10:21 PM

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — Jalen Slawson tallied 13 points and 10 rebounds to lead Furman to an 89-49 win over Southern Wesleyan on Wednesday night.

Mike Bothwell had 17 points and six rebounds for Furman (3-0). Clay Mounce added 11 points and six assists. Noah Gurley had 11 points.

Arusha Hunter had 13 points for the Warriors.

