SHSU battles LeTourneau

LeTourneau vs. Sam Houston State (5-5) Johnson Coliseum, Huntsville, Texas; Tuesday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: The Sam Houston State…

LeTourneau vs. Sam Houston State (5-5)

Johnson Coliseum, Huntsville, Texas; Tuesday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Sam Houston State Bearkats will be taking on the YellowJackets of Division III LeTourneau. The teams last met on Dec. 10, when the Bearkats outshot LeTourneau 58.8 percent to 36.4 percent and made 15 more foul shots en route to the 42-point victory.

TEAM LEADERS: Zach Nutall has averaged 20.9 points and 5.3 rebounds this year for Sam Houston State. Complementing Nutall is Demarkus Lampley, who is averaging 11.8 points per game.DOMINANT DEONTE: Deonte Jackson has connected on 20.8 percent of the 24 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 4 of 18 over the last three games. He’s also converted 64.3 percent of his free throws this season.

LAST MEETING: Sam Houston State put up 88 points and won by 30 over LeTourneau when these two teams faced off a year ago.

DID YOU KNOW: Sam Houston State went 3-4 overall when playing against out-of-conference foes last season. The Bearkats scored 74.6 points per contest in those seven games.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.