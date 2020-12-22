HOLIDAY NEWS: Celebrate safer amid pandemic | Christmas weather in DC region | Post offices see rush of shippers | Christmas displays in Northern Va.
Home » College Basketball » Shepherd leads Charlotte over…

Shepherd leads Charlotte over GW 66-65 on late foul shots

The Associated Press

December 22, 2020, 4:32 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

WASHINGTON (AP) — Jahmir Young scored 21 points and Jordan Shepherd hit a pair of foul shots with 24 seconds left to lead Charlotte to a 66-65 win over George Washington on Tuesday.

Shepherd had 16 points for Charlotte (4-3). Brice Williams added 10 points and Milos Supica had 10 rebounds.

James Bishop had 20 points for the Colonials (1-6), who have now lost four straight games. Jamison Battle added 19 points, and Matt Moyer had 12 points and nine rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

2021 spending bill: Cyber, federal buildings are winners, IT modernization is a loser

House lawmakers sending clear message with FITARA 11 scorecard

$900B COVID relief bill passed by Congress, sent to Trump

SolarWinds incident should be a catalyst to rethink federal cybersecurity

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up