Shackelford scores 26 as Alabama breaks away from ETSU 85-69

The Associated Press

December 22, 2020, 10:28 PM

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Jaden Shackelford drained a career-best eight 3-pointers, including five after halftime, and Alabama broke away from East Tennessee State 85-69 Tuesday night.

Jahvon Quinerly added 14 points with nine assists for the Crimson Tide (5-3), who had to rally past Furman and were coming off a loss to Western Kentucky in their last two games against mid-major teams.

ETSU (4-4) hung close through the first half and took the early lead in the second on a Ledarrius Brewer 3-pointer. But Quinerly answered with a 3 for Alabama and Shackelford broke a 40-40 tie with a free throw and then dropped in a 3 after an ETSU turnover to get the Tide rolling.

A 13-3 run put Alabama up 62-47 and the lead stayed mostly in double figures the rest of the way.

Twelve of Alabama’s 29 field goals — and 34 of 60 shots — were from behind the arc. the Tide also had 20 assists.

Damari Monsanto scored a career-high 23 points with six 3-pointers and nine rebounds, and Brewer finished with 18 points for the Buccaneers. David Sloan scored 14 points with five assists.

ETSU battled Alabama through five lead changes and three ties in the first half.

