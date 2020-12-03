CORONAVIRUS NEWS: No U.Md.-Michigan football game on Saturday | CDC warns against holiday travel | Dr. Fauci's advice | Latest test results
Shabazz scores 22 to lift San Francisco past Nevada 85-60

The Associated Press

December 3, 2020, 12:58 AM

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Khalil Shabazz had 22 points as San Francisco routed Nevada 85-60 on Wednesday night.

Dzmitry Ryuny had 12 points for San Francisco (3-2). Josh Kunen added 11 points and seven rebounds. Jamaree Bouyea had 11 points.

Zane Meeks had 15 points and eight rebounds for the Wolf Pack (3-1). Grant Sherfield added 12 points. Warren Washington had 12 points.

