SFA squares off against Hardin-Simmons

The Associated Press

December 2, 2020, 6:30 AM

Hardin-Simmons vs. Stephen F. Austin (1-0)

William R. Johnson Coliseum, Nacogdoches, Texas; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks will be taking on the Cowboys of Division III Hardin-Simmons. Stephen F. Austin is coming off a 102-57 win at home over LeTourneau in its most recent game.

DID YOU KNOW: Stephen F. Austin went 6-2 overall against out-of-conference foes last year. The Lumberjacks scored 77.1 points per matchup across those eight games.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

