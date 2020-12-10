SFA faces La.-Monroe

Stephen F. Austin (3-1) vs. Louisiana-Monroe (1-2) Fant-Ewing Coliseum, Monroe, Louisiana; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Stephen F. Austin…

Stephen F. Austin (3-1) vs. Louisiana-Monroe (1-2)

Fant-Ewing Coliseum, Monroe, Louisiana; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Stephen F. Austin and Louisiana-Monroe look to bounce back from losses. Each team is coming off a loss this past Wednesday. Louisiana-Monroe lost 63-60 at home to Lamar, while Stephen F. Austin came up short in an 83-52 game at Baylor.

LEADING THE WAY: Louisiana-Monroe’s Russell Harrison has averaged 17 points, seven rebounds and two steals while Koreem Ozier has put up 10 points and six rebounds. For the Lumberjacks, Cameron Johnson has averaged 17.3 points and 4.8 rebounds while Gavin Kensmil has put up 15.5 points and 5.3 rebounds.JUMPING FOR JOHNSON: Johnson has connected on 58.3 percent of the 12 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 6 for 9 over his last three games. He’s also converted 50 percent of his free throws this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Stephen F. Austin is ranked second among Southland teams with an average of 84.3 points per game.

