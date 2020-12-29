Seton Hall, Xavier meet in conference play

Seton Hall (6-4, 3-1) vs. Xavier (8-1, 1-1) Cintas Center, Cincinnati; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Big East foes…

Seton Hall (6-4, 3-1) vs. Xavier (8-1, 1-1)

Cintas Center, Cincinnati; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Big East foes meet as Seton Hall battles Xavier. Seton Hall beat Georgetown by 11 at home in its last outing. Xavier lost 66-61 on the road against Creighton in its most recent game.

SAVVY VETERANS: Senior leadership has been on display for both teams this year. Paul Scruggs, Zach Freemantle, Nate Johnson and Jason Carter have collectively accounted for 64 percent of Xavier’s scoring this season. For Seton Hall, Sandro Mamukelashvili, Jared Rhoden, Myles Cale and Shavar Reynolds, Jr. have combined to account for 72 percent of all Seton Hall scoring.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Scruggs has either made or assisted on 44 percent of all Xavier field goals over the last five games. Scruggs has accounted for 32 field goals and 32 assists in those games.

PERFECT WHEN: Seton Hall is a perfect 5-0 when it holds an opponent to 68 points or fewer. The Pirates are 1-4 when opponents score more than 68.

STREAK STATS: Xavier has won its last seven home games, scoring an average of 85.1 points while giving up 68.7.

DID YOU KNOW: Seton Hall has attempted more free throws per game than any other Big East team. The Pirates have averaged 24.2 free throws per game.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.